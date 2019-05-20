Feature May 20 2019 5:43pm 01:57 Kelowna dog show more than just a beauty contest The fourth annual Kelowna Kennel Club dog show took place May 17 to May 20 at Mission Recreation Park in Kelowna, attracting over 900 dogs of all shapes and sizes. Canines of all shapes and sizes strut their stuff at annual Kelowna dog show <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5295982/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5295982/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?