Penticton search and rescue saves injured hiker from Skaha Bluffs

A dozen Penticton search and rescue members helped evacuate an injured hiker from Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park on Sunday evening.

The call came in around 6:15 p.m.

Pensar used its helicopter long-line extraction team to bring the 43-year-old man out to a waiting ambulance.

The hiker’s friends used a cell phone to call for help.

Search manager Kevin Hall recommends that anyone heading into the woods should download the free ‘TrailForks – Mountain Bike’ app, which is also handy for hikers or people four-wheeling.

It gives search crews an exact location of the injured person, which allows them to extract the individual to medical care faster and ultimately leads to a quicker recovery, Hall said.

The rescue was PENSAR’s third call of the weekend.