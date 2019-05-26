Injured hiker being rescued at Kelowna-area provincial park

Rescue efforts are underway to bring an injured hiker to safety at Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park on Stewart Road East in Kelowna, B.C.

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team is assisting the Kelowna fire department.

First responders are making their way up the Lost Lake Trail towards the injured female.

The extent of the hiker’s injuries are unknown. A BC Ambulance is on standby.

More details to come