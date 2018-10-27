Canada
Mountain biker airlifted to hospital near Bragg Creek after suffering injuries

A mountain biker found near Bragg Creek was flown to hospital after suffering serious injuries on Saturday.

According to Redwood Meadows fire chief Rob Evans, the biker was found on a trail in west Bragg Creek and was suffering from head and shoulder injuries. He was discovered by a passerby who immediately called 911.

Emergency responders were called to the trail at around 11:20 a.m.

Redwood Meadows fire department said it assisted Stars Air Ambulance with a landing zone.

More to come…

