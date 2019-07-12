Ten people arrested 2nd night of Country Thunder

Ten people were arrested on day two of Craven, Sask.’s Country Thunder music festival overnight Thursday. They were lodged in cells following their arrests, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Six men were arrested for causing disturbances and being intoxicated. One man was arrested for uttering threats and was also charged with failing to comply with his probation order.

A woman and two girls under 18 years old were arrested for being intoxicated and causing disturbances.

There were a total of 27 calls for service on Thursday night, bring the total to 30 at the event so far.

On top of those arrests, there were 55 traffic tickets and 77 warning tickets handed out. There were also four people located with outstanding warrants, two roadside driving suspensions, and two drivers were charged for prohibited driving under the Criminal Code.

The Saskatchewan RCMP is providing daily updates on each day’s previous activity.

On day one of the festival, there were three men arrested for public intoxication.

If attendees require assistance, the following information will be vital when calling 310-RCMP:

know the location – be as specific as possible;

be ready to provide contact information – whether it is a cell phone or a friend’s, RCMP needs a number to contact a person back. Stay on the phone with the call-taker until they have all the information that police need. As cell phone coverage is inconsistent, if people are able to make a call to police for assistance, don’t leave the area as officers may need to call them back;

have a meet-up location (if necessary) – by the main stage doesn’t work, try to find a different location that isn’t so busy; and

provide as many details as possible – the more information, the better.

People who are looking for friends can call the Lumsden RCMP detachment at 306-731-4270. People can then press 2, leave a message, and someone will respond when they are able.

RCMP advise that social media is not an appropriate place to submit complaints or information, and advise people should use 310-RCMP.

Craven is about 40 kilometres northwest of Regina.

