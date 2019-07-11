3 men arrested for public intoxication 1st night of Country Thunder

Three men were arrested on the first night of Craven’s Country Thunder music festival.

Saskatchewan RCMP arrested the men and lodged them for causing disturbances and being intoxicated in public overnight Wednesday.

The men did not abide by the “zero tolerance” policy towards public drunkenness at the festival.

There is also no tolerance for open liquor, underage drinking, illicit drug use, and causing a disturbance.

The RCMP has notified media that they will be updated each day on the previous day’s activity.

Along with an update each day, there are several other advisories throughout the festival, with public safety being the main driver.

If attendees require assistance, the following information will be vital when calling 310-RCMP:

Know the location – be as specific as possible;

Be ready to provide contact information – whether it is a cell phone or a friend’s, RCMP needs a number to contact a person back. Stay on the phone with the call-taker until they have all the information that police need. As cell phone coverage is inconsistent, if people are able to make a call to police for assistance, don’t leave the area as officers may need to call them back;

Have a meet-up location (if necessary) – by the main stage doesn’t work, try to find a different location that isn’t so busy; and

Provide as many details as possible – the more information, the better.

People who are looking for friends can call the Lumsden RCMP detachment at 306-731-4270. People can then press 2, leave a message, and someone will respond when they are able.

RCMP advise that social media is not an appropriate place to submit complaints or information, and advise people should use 310-RCMP.