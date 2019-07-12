Ed Sheeran drops album ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project,’ featuring Eminem and others

Ed Sheeran is back with his fourth album. That’s right, more than two years after the release of Divide (2017), his most successful effort yet, the Shape of You singer has finally revealed what’s been hidden up his musical sleeve.

The 15-track album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, dropped on Friday, and each song features a special guest or two.

From Eminem and 50 Cent to Justin Bieber, or Cardi B and Camila Cabello to H.E.R. there’s a mass array of musical influences which, according to Sheeran, helped him work outside of his usual comfort zone and provide fans with a variety of new sounds.

No. 6 Collaborations Project is Sheeran’s first record to include any other musician, let alone 23.

It’s the first of his albums that was not named after a mathematical symbol, although it’s not his first project with “collaborations” in the title.

In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, Sheeran explained his motives behind the project: “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project (2011). Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No. 6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year.

“I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with,” he added, “and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”

To celebrate the highly-anticipated release of No. 6 Collaborations Project, Sheeran dropped a fifth official music video, Antisocial too.

WATCH: Ed Sheeran’s latest video, ‘Antisocial,’ featuring Travis Scott

Antisocial sees the singer’s unlikely take on rap music and features Astroworld star, Travis Scott.

The single that surprised longtime supporters of the singer/songwriter, however, was Blow, the last track on the album. The hard rock hit features Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars on the vocals.

Additionally, Mars produced the tune as well as recorded all of the instruments.

No. 6 Collaborations Project is now available on all major streaming platforms worldwide.

Physical variants of the album and exclusive bundles can be purchased through the official Ed Sheeran website.

WATCH: Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran team up for new single

No. 6 Collaborations Project tracklist

1. Beautiful People (ft. Khalid)

2. South of the Border (ft. Camila Cabello and Cardi B)

3. Cross Me (ft. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock)

4. Take Me Back to London (ft. Stormzy)

5. Best Part of Me (ft. Yebba)

6. I Don’t Care (ft. Justin Bieber)

7. Antisocial (ft. Travis Scott)

8. Remember the Name (ft. Eminem and 50 Cent)

9. Feels (ft. Young Thug and J Hus)

10. Put it All On Me (ft. Ella Mai)

11. Nothing On You (ft. Paulo Londra and Dave)

12. I Don’t Want Your Money (ft. H.E.R.)

13. 1000 Nights (ft. Meek Mill and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)

14. Way To Break My Heart (ft. Skrillex)

15. Blow (ft. Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton)

As of this writing, Sheeran has no scheduled Canadian tour dates, however he will conclude the extensive Divide world tour on Aug. 26 after a final string of U.K. and European dates.

Additional details and tour dates can be found on the official Ed Sheeran website.

