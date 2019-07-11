Saskatchewan SWAT familiar with competition as playoffs start

The Saskatchewan SWAT junior “A” team will be hitting the road for their opening round of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League playoffs this weekend.

They finished off the regular season versus the Okotoks Raiders with both games going into overtime, and both teams winning one apiece on July 6 and 7.

READ MORE: 2 Saskatchewan Rush veterans lost in NLL Expansion Draft

SWAT head coach Jonathon Paul would like to see some changes when the two meet again.

“There are lots of opportunities we’re getting that we’re not making good shot selections. We’re not running through the middle hard. We’re not setting our picks hard,” Paul said at Gordie Howe Kinsmen Arena in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

“Plain and simple, the offence needs to pull it together.”

READ MORE: New league taking next step towards growing lacrosse players in Saskatchewan

Less than a week later, the SWAT (8-7) and the Raiders (8-7) will meet in Game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs

After finishing the season against one another, it’s easy for players to get fired up for the playoffs.

“It is going to be hard. It is going to be a battle. We’re starting to not like each other already and we’re looking forward to it,” SWAT captain Colin Bergloff said.

WATCH: (July 4, 2018) Saskatchewan SWAT confidence high with Minto Cup berth within reach

“It’s awesome. I love that type of stuff, I love rivalries, getting in beefs with each other. I’m looking forward to the series,” SWAT forward Dawson Trimble said.

“Offence is always moving so works for me — catch and shoot, it’s what I live for and that’s how the offence is built around.”

Game 1 is at Max Bell Centre in Calgary at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and Game 2 is Sunday at 2 p.m. The best-of-five series then shifts over to Saskatoon.