2 Saskatchewan Rush veterans lost in NLL Expansion Draft

The Saskatchewan Rush lost two players in the 2019 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Expansion Draft held this off-season.

Transition Jeff Cornwall and forward Curtis Knight were sent to two separate teams in the U.S. state of New York on Tuesday.

The New York Riptide took Cornwall with their fifth-round pick.

The transition has racked up 28 goals and 47 assists in 116 career regular-season games. Cornwall did not play last season due to work commitments.

The British Columbia native notched one of the Rush’s most-memorable goals in the franchise’s history. In June 2016, Cornwall scored on a breakaway in Game 2 of the NLL Final to give Saskatchewan the title over the Buffalo Bandits at SaskTel Centre.

“We’ve already had discussions with New York on getting Jeff back through trade,” Rush head coach/GM Derek Keenan said in a statement.

“We hope to get something done that will benefit both teams really soon.”

The new Rochester Knighthawks chose forward Curtis Knight to open Round 5 of the draft.

Knight was drafted eighth overall by the Rush in 2012. Originally from Ontario, Knight missed the 2015 season due to injury, but also helped the Rush win the first of two NLL titles in Saskatchewan in 2016 and 2018.

In 99 regular-season games, Knight totalled 122 goals and 185 assists with the Rush. He added 39 points in 16 playoff games.

“I’ve spent my entire career with the Rush organization up to this point. I’ve made many great friends and played with some incredible players on the Rush,” Knight said in a press release.

“It certainly isn’t easy leaving the Rush, but with all that said, I’m very excited for a new opportunity in Rochester.”

Founded in 1986, the NLL is now comprised of 13 franchises across the United States and Canada.