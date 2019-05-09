2 veteran leaders re-signing with Saskatchewan Rush

Cornerstones of the Saskatchewan Rush’s defence aren’t going anywhere fast.

The club has announced the off-season signings of Chris Corbeil and Kyle Rubisch to one-year contracts, pending league approval.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush season ends with OT loss to Colorado Mammoth

“I’m very excited to be coming back,” team captain Corbeil said Thursday in a press release.

“We’ve got some unfinished business considering how this past season ended for us in the first round of the playoffs, but we certainly have the pieces in place for the upcoming season to compete for a championship.”

The Rush acquired Corbeil prior to the start of the 2012 campaign in a trade with the Buffalo Bandits.

Corbeil, who just completed his 10th season in the National Lacrosse League (NLL), has racked up 154 points along with 205 caused turnovers and 1,008 loose ball scoops through 161 career games. He has added 22 points, including eight goals, in 26 playoff games.

During the 2018-19 season, the 30-year-old Ontario native finished with 24 caused turnovers, while collecting four goals, including a shorthanded marker, and 14 points.

WATCH: ‘A’ league minor lacrosse helping to grow game in Saskatchewan (April 2019)

Rubisch, 30, will also be re-joining Saskatchewan’s defensive lineup next season.

“Kyle is still the best d-man in lacrosse,” Rush general manager/head coach Derek Keenan said in a statement.

“He’s a foundation type player and we’ve been building our ‘D’ around him for a long time. It’s great to have him on board for another season.”

Over nine seasons, the Ontario native captured four straight defensive player of the year awards from 2012-15 and is also the league’s all-time leader in caused turnovers with 346.

The 30-year-old assistant captain is second in games played, at 137, for the Rush.