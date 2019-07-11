Pellet gun located, man charged after citizen reports possible weapon: London police

Police have laid a trio of charges against a London man after a concerned citizen reported someone possibly in possession of a weapon on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Man shot in the face in pellet gun drive-by, say Winnipeg police

The citizen contacted police at roughly 12:45 p.m. and the London police emergency response unit, along with uniformed patrol, found a suspect at a residence on Trafalgar Street.

Police located and seized a pellet gun and no one was injured.

WATCH: (March 21, 2019) 2 stabbed, 1 shot with pellet gun at residence near Brock University

A London man, 33, is charged with possession of a weapon, carry concealed weapon, and breach of probation.

He is due in court Thursday.