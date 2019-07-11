Pellet gun located, man charged after citizen reports possible weapon: London police
Police have laid a trio of charges against a London man after a concerned citizen reported someone possibly in possession of a weapon on Wednesday afternoon.
The citizen contacted police at roughly 12:45 p.m. and the London police emergency response unit, along with uniformed patrol, found a suspect at a residence on Trafalgar Street.
Police located and seized a pellet gun and no one was injured.
A London man, 33, is charged with possession of a weapon, carry concealed weapon, and breach of probation.
He is due in court Thursday.
