July 11, 2019 1:05 pm

Pellet gun located, man charged after citizen reports possible weapon: London police

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

The side of a London police cruiser, September 6, 2017.

Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL
Police have laid a trio of charges against a London man after a concerned citizen reported someone possibly in possession of a weapon on Wednesday afternoon.

The citizen contacted police at roughly 12:45 p.m. and the London police emergency response unit, along with uniformed patrol, found a suspect at a residence on Trafalgar Street.

Police located and seized a pellet gun and no one was injured.

A London man, 33, is charged with possession of a weapon, carry concealed weapon, and breach of probation.

He is due in court Thursday.

