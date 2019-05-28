Man shot in the face in pellet gun drive-by, say Winnipeg police

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man was taken to hospital after he was shot in the face with a pellet gun Monday afternoon, said police.

The victim was walking in the area of Consol Avenue and Louelda Street in the Munroe East neighbourhood around 3 p.m. when a blue, four-door car approached from behind and a shot was fired.

The man was treated for his injuries and released.

Anyone with information that might help police is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

