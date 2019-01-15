Thompson RCMP seize cocaine, guns in Split Lake

Thompson RCMP seized drugs and guns in a raid at a Split Lake home on Friday morning.

The search of the residence in the northern Manitoba community turned up 32 grams of cocaine, four shotguns, five rifles, two pellet guns, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia, including a hollowed-out soda can police say is believed to be used to transport drugs.

Baptiste Brightnose, 55, and Bruce Brightnose, 20, of Split Lake are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and multiple counts of careless use of a firearm.

RCMP continue to investigate.

