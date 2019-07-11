Search for missing St. Stephen woman continues for fourth day
The search for a missing woman in St. Stephen, N.B., reached its fourth day on Thursday.
RCMP say Edith Lorraine Williams, 68, hasn’t been seen since Sunday when she was last spotted around 7 p.m. near the Garcelon Civic Centre in St. Stephen.
She was reported missing on Monday shortly after midnight.
Williams is described as a 5’6”, 140-pound woman with short salt-and-pepper-coloured hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing knee-length dark shorts, a grey T-shirt and white sneakers.
Police say Williams has a medical condition that may cause her to be disoriented.
The RCMP along with a ground search and rescue team have been searching the area since she disappeared.
Anyone with information about Williams is asked to call the RCMP at 506-466-7030.
