July 11, 2019 11:28 am

Search for missing St. Stephen woman continues for fourth day

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The search for Edith Lorraine Williams, 68, is continuing for the fourth day on July 11, 2019

Tim Roszell/Global News
The search for a missing woman in St. Stephen, N.B., reached its fourth day on Thursday.

RCMP say Edith Lorraine Williams, 68, hasn’t been seen since Sunday when she was last spotted around 7 p.m. near the Garcelon Civic Centre in St. Stephen.

She was reported missing on Monday shortly after midnight.

Williams is described as a 5’6”, 140-pound woman with short salt-and-pepper-coloured hair and blue eyes.

An undated handout photo of Edith Lorraine Williams

RCMP/HO

She was last seen wearing knee-length dark shorts, a grey T-shirt and white sneakers.

Police say Williams has a medical condition that may cause her to be disoriented.

The RCMP along with a ground search and rescue team have been searching the area since she disappeared.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to call the RCMP at 506-466-7030.

With files from Graeme Benjamin

