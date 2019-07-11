Search for missing St. Stephen woman continues for fourth day

The search for a missing woman in St. Stephen, N.B., reached its fourth day on Thursday.

RCMP say Edith Lorraine Williams, 68, hasn’t been seen since Sunday when she was last spotted around 7 p.m. near the Garcelon Civic Centre in St. Stephen.

She was reported missing on Monday shortly after midnight.

READ MORE: Search and rescue operation underway in St. Stephen area for missing woman

Williams is described as a 5’6”, 140-pound woman with short salt-and-pepper-coloured hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing knee-length dark shorts, a grey T-shirt and white sneakers.

Police say Williams has a medical condition that may cause her to be disoriented.

WATCH: Hiker lost in Hawaii forest for 17 days thanks rescuers

The RCMP along with a ground search and rescue team have been searching the area since she disappeared.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to call the RCMP at 506-466-7030.

With files from Graeme Benjamin