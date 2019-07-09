Search and rescue operation underway in St. Stephen area for missing woman

A ground search and rescue team is conducting a search in St. Stephen, N.B., for a 68-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

West District RCMP say Edith Lorraine Williams was reported missing on Monday shortly after midnight.

She was last seen on Sunday around 7 p.m. near the Civic Centre in St. Stephen.

Williams is described as a 5’6”, 140-pound woman with short salt-and-pepper-coluored hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing knee-length dark shorts, a grey T-shirt and white sneakers.

Police say Williams has a medical condition that may cause her to be disoriented.

The RCMP along with a ground search and rescue team have been searching the area since she disappeared. Police say their helicopter was out on Monday to assist with the search, but Williams still hasn’t been located.

Police are asking for the public and business owners to check their properties for any signs of the missing woman, including in outlying buildings such as sheds and garages.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Stephen RCMP.