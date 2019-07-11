Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard’s preliminary hearing for sex assault case begins Thursday
TORONTO – A two-day preliminary hearing is expected to begin today in the sex assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.
Hoggard was arrested last summer and charged with two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.
READ MORE: Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard’s preliminary hearing for sexual assault trial set for July
Toronto police have said the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl under the age of 16 that allegedly occurred in the Toronto area in 2016.
Hoggard, 35, has previously denied engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he acted in a way that objectifies women.
READ MORE: Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault
Allegations of sexual misconduct emerged before the charges were laid, which prompted Hedley to go on an indefinite hiatus.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.