Entertainment
May 6, 2019 12:10 pm

Two-day sex assault prelim hearing confirmed for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in July

By Staff The Canadian Press

Jacob Hoggard of Hedley hosts the 2015 JUNO Awards at FirstOntario Centre on March 15, 2015 in Hamilton, Canada.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images
A A

TORONTO – An Ontario court has confirmed a two-day preliminary hearing will be held in July in the sex assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.

Toronto police arrested Hoggard last summer and charged him with two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

Story continues below

Police say the charges relate to three different incidents involving a girl under the age of 16 and a woman that allegedly took place in the Toronto area in 2016.

READ MORE: Police confirm ‘ongoing investigation’ into Jacob Hoggard sexual misconduct allegations

Hoggard has previously denied engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he acted in a way that objectifies women.

Allegations of sexual misconduct emerged before the charges were laid, which prompted Hedley to go on an indefinite hiatus.

During a brief hearing Monday, the court confirmed that the preliminary hearing is set for July 11 and 12.

WATCH: Lawyer for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard refuses to comment, says matter is before the courts.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Hedley
hedley court
Hedley frontman
hedley sexual misconduct
Hedley's Jacob Hoggard
Jacob Hoggard
Jacob Hoggard Charges
Ontario court
Sexual Assault

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.