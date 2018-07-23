Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

Jacob Hoggard, lead singer of the band Hedley, was charged with sexual assault by Toronto police on Monday.

Hoggard, 34, was charged with one count sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

The charges stem from three separate occasions with two different women.

Hoggard was accused of sexual misconduct in the wake of the #MeToo movement, and his band went on indefinite hiatus earlier this year.

He will appear in court on Thursday.