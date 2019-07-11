Crime
July 11, 2019 12:21 am

Arrest made in St. Catharines vehicle arson case: Niagara police

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) believe they’ve caught a suspected arsonist responsible for a series of car fires in the St. Catharines downtown core.

Early Wednesday morning, two officers, on patrol in the area of Lake and Beech Streets, say they spotted a blaze under a parked car and a person walking away from it.

Investigators say the officers arrested a 55-year-old woman located not far from the fire.

Detectives, who have been investigating a series of car fires in the St. Catharines downtown core since March, and believe Janet Margaret MacLean of St. Catharines is the culprit.

MacLean has been charged with five counts of attempt to commit arson and two counts of damage to property related to seven different car fires in the city between late May and July.

Investigators say the case remains active and anyone with any information can contact police at 905-688-4111 extension 9073.

