Niagara police arrest Welland man in connection to string of thefts from vehicles

A Niagara man is facing multiple charges in connection with property stolen from a number of cars on the east side of Welland.

Police say an investigation began in June after a “recent rash of theft from vehicles and property damage” in Dain City.

Brandon Jerry Seguin, 26, of Welland was arrested on June 30 and is facing 16 total charges including possession of stolen property, credit card fraud and several counts of failing to comply with his probation.

Seguin’s bail was denied by a judge, and he’s been in custody since the 30th.

His next court date is July 11 in St. Catharines.

