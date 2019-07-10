Priest en route to funeral clocked by OPP driving 150 km/h on Highway 400

Ontario Provincial Police say a priest on their way to a funeral was clocked going at least 50 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 400.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News the driver was caught on the highway in the Toronto area Wednesday afternoon.

He referenced the incident on Twitter, asking users if police should have issued a ticket and/or penalties.

On average, Schmidt noted, seven to eight vehicles are taken off OPP-patrolled roads in the Greater Toronto Area every day due to stunt driving.

When asked about the penalty, Schmidt said he wanted to hear back from people before disclosing.

If convicted of speeding at least 50 km/h over the limit, drivers in Ontario could face a fine, demerit points, a seven-day licence suspension and/or their vehicle could be impounded for seven days.

So an officer stopped a priest ⛪️ on his way to a funeral today….(not a joke) going 50km/hr over the limit😡…should he get a ticket? 🙏#7DayLicenceSuspension?#7DayVehicleImpound? — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) July 10, 2019