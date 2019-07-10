Appliance on stove sparks Tuesday night kitchen fire in Kelowna

After extinguishing a kitchen fire on Tuesday night, the Kelowna Fire Department issued a public reminder not to leave anything on top of your stove.

The fire happened around 8 p.m., in a commercial kitchen along the 1800 block of Kirschner Road.

READ MORE: Fire department extinguishes kitchen fire, but Kelowna resident displaced

The fire department said when crews arrived, there were smoke and flames in the kitchen. The fire had extended into the kitchen cabinets, but not into the single-storey building.

The fire was quickly extinguished, with five fire engines and 22 firefighters responding. No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Pot on stove kindles kitchen fire: Kelowna Fire Department

The fire department said the fire appears to have been caused by the stove being left on, with an appliance left on top of it.

“We would like to remind the public to check your smoke detectors and keep your stovetop clear of all items,” said KFD platoon captain Kelly Stephens.