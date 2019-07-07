House fire in Surrey sends 4 people to hospital, 2 in critical condition

A house fire in Surrey late Sunday morning sent four people to hospital, two of them in critical condition.

Flames erupted at a home in the area of 71 Avenue and 144A Street around 10:45 a.m., with fire and paramedic crews responding quickly to the scene.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that it sent eight ground units to the scene and transported four patients to hospital.

Besides the two patients in critical condition, the other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The ages and genders of the victims are unknown, as are the nature of their injuries and their relation to one another.

Surrey fire crews have yet to provide more details about the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More to come.