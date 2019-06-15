Pot on stove kindles kitchen fire: Kelowna Fire Department

A pot that was left on a stove appears to have caused a kitchen fire in Kelowna on Friday afternoon.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, emergency crews were called to a house along the 400 block of Bach Road after a 911 call for a kitchen fire at approximately 4:40 p.m.

The fire department said upon arrival, crews found smoke in the upstairs portion of the house. The fire had extended into the kitchen cabinets, but no further, as the occupants used a fire extinguisher to knock it down before emergency crews arrived.

The occupants were not injured, with the fire department adding they will be staying with emergency support services, as the house is currently not habitable.

The fire department, which responded to the incident with 15 firefighters, added a public reminder to not leave food unattended on the stove for any amount of time.