Fire department extinguishes kitchen fire, but Kelowna resident displaced

A Kelowna woman has been displaced from her home after a fire broke out in the kitchen on Friday.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, the woman was grilling with fat on the stove and it splashed over, starting the fire.

The home is located on Nelson Place, just off Burtch Road.

“When we arrived, there was heavy smoke coming out the front door,” said Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Tim Light. “We entered the building, confirmed the kitchen fire and extinguished the fire.”

Light noted the fire extended into the attic. He added the home “won’t be able to be inhabited for the next few days,” because of damage to the kitchen and smoke throughout the house.

The fire department said the home owner had to be checked over by paramedics for possible smoke inhalation.

Light also said emergency support services were called in to assist the woman.