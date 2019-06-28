Victoria police confirm arson sparked massive fire at downtown Plaza Hotel

The massive and stubborn fire that destroyed the old Plaza Hotel in downtown Victoria last month has officially been labelled as arson.

Victoria police have been working for weeks at the site on Pandora Avenue and Government Street to determine the cause of the May 6 fire, working with investigators from the Vancouver Fire Department.

WATCH: (Aired May 10) New developments in Victoria hotel fire

No arrests have been made, and police said Friday no other details can be released, citing the ongoing investigation.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the site on May 14, eight days after flames ripped through the roughly 100-year old building.

READ MORE: Victoria hotel fire deemed suspicious by police

The iconic hotel had stood empty for nearly six years before the fire, which remained burning for days afterwards.

Chemicals from the old building billowed through the surrounding area, forcing nearby businesses to temporarily close over health concerns.

City Hall was also forced to close and relocate council meetings to other locations.

READ MORE: Caretaker still missing 5 days after massive downtown Victoria hotel fire

Also on Friday, police said the hotel’s caretaker Mike Draeger remains unaccounted for, adding his remains had not been found in the debris.

More pictures of Draeger were also released, including a newly-obtained image without a beard, in hopes the public can help police locate him.

Anyone with information about the fire or Draeger’s whereabouts is asked to contact Victoria police or Crime Stoppers.