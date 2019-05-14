Victoria hotel fire deemed suspicious by police

Victoria police are investigating last week’s fire at the old Plaza Hotel, calling it “suspicious.”

On Monday afternoon, police received a search warrant for the property located on Pandora Avenue in the heart of downtown Victoria. Investigators from Victoria police and the fire department were on the site Monday and will be there for a few weeks.

Fire ripped through the old hotel, which had stood for roughly a century but had been empty for around six years.

The building’s caretaker has not been seen since the fire.

Plans were in place to potentially turn the building into condominiums.

—With files from Sean Boynton