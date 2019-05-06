Crews fight massive fire on Victoria’s Government Street

Fire crews are battling a massive blaze in downtown Victoria on Monday.

Large plumes of smoke were seen billowing out of a building believed to be the old Plaza Hotel, which once housed the strip club known as Monty’s.

READ MORE: 1 dead after Esquimalt apartment building fire

Dozens of firefighters are in the area of Government and Johnson streets, and the entire block has been shut down as crews work to contain the blaze.

More to come.