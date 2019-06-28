Kingston Fire and Rescue offers fireworks safety tips ahead of Canada Day

In the spirit of the Canada Day long weekend, Kingston Fire and Rescue is offering tips to the public on how to safely handle fireworks if you plan to set them off yourself.

The City of Kingston will be hosting Canada Day fireworks at the Confederation Basin, but some Kingstonians also set off their own.

Local fire inspector Mark Bondy wants those who choose to light up fireworks in their backyard to do so safely.

“Canada Day long weekend, and any other long weekend that is associated with fireworks, we definitely get a lot more calls,” Bondy says.

Kingston Fire and Rescue advises those putting on their own fireworks display to make sure they have water nearby. It’s also important to place the fireworks in a bucket of sand before lighting and to keep onlookers a safe distance away.

It’s also imperative that a responsible adult be in charge of the combustibles.

“If it is a windy day, don’t attempt to light them because that’s when fires can occur, and never light more than one at a time,” Bondy adds.

All in all, local firefighters would prefer if Kingstonians stick to the city’s fireworks on Canada Day, but if they choose to buy their own, fire officials ask people to be extra cautious.