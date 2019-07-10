St. Louis Blues defenceman Vince Dunn bringing Stanley Cup home to Lindsay

Vince Dunn is bringing the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Lindsay this Saturday.

Dunn, a defenceman with the NHL champion St. Louis Blues, will be bringing hockey’s most prized trophy to the Kawartha Lakes, where he grew up. Fans will have an opportunity to meet Dunn and have their photo taken with the Cup from 12:30 p.m to 3:30 p.m. on Pad 1 at the Lindsay Recreation Complex on Adelaide Street South.

Dunn, 22, began his hockey career in Lindsay and played in the Peterborough minor hockey system, including at the bantam and midget levels. He played amateur junior B with the Thorold Blackhawks of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League before joining the OHL’s Niagara IceDogs.

Dunn was selected by the Blues with their first pick (56th overall in the second round) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the club in September 2015.

He started his pro career in the 2016-17 season with Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.

His NHL debut came in October 2017.

This season Dunn had 12 goals and 23 assists in 78 regular-season games and added two goals and six assists in 20 playoff games — his first taste of post-season action. The Blues won the Stanley Cup, beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 on June 12 to capture the franchise’s first-ever championship. Dunn played in the final two games of the best-of-seven series after missing some of the playoffs due to a facial injury suffered when he was struck by a puck.

A Canadian Tire Jumpstart memorial fund has been established in honour of Dunn’s late ‘Poppa,’ who had an influential role over his development and love of hockey. The Canadian Tire Jumpstart program provides the opportunity for children to play hockey by providing registration funding support and making the sport accessible to all. Donations will be accepted at the event.

