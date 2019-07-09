Manitoba NHLer eats poutine out of Stanley Cup in Brandon

Over more than a century of history, the Stanley Cup has been used for a lot of things – from drinking champagne to bathing infants – but the National Hockey League’s iconic trophy was used for a bit of a different celebration Monday in Brandon.

St. Louis Blues defenceman Joel Edmundson was back in his hometown this week, Cup in tow, and he used the famous bowl as a poutine dish.

Brandon news radio personality Frank McGwire told 680 CJOB the Cup’s appearance in the Wheat City drew huge crowds, with fans lined up for hours to see the trophy and get photos and autographs with their homegrown champion Edmundson.

“It’s insanity right now as people are clamouring for a chance to be photographed with Lord Stanley’s chalice,” said McGwire. “It’s a real good scene.

“You’ve got to go a ways back to find the last Brandonite to have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup. Joel is living proof that anyone can do it.”

Edmundson, 26, grew up in Brandon before moving on to Moose Jaw and Kamloops of the Western Hockey League, Chicago of the American Hockey League, and eventually the St. Louis Blues, where he’s been a mainstay on the blue line since the 2015-16 season.

And, apparently, he loves poutine.

“Joel is a huge fan of poutine and he wants to eat poutine out of the Stanley Cup,” said McGwire.

“It’s his day, it’s his show and he calls the shot… there will be poutine eaten out of the Stanley Cup in Brandon, Manitoba.”

As the only Manitoban on the Blues roster, Edmundson’s poutine adventure will be the only stop the Cup makes in the province.

According to stats site QuantHockey, the Brandon area has sent a total of 37 players to the big league, including Hall of Famer Walter “Turk” Broda, famed goalie Ron Hextall, and former Winnipeg Jets head coach John Paddock.

