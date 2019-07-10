Doctor to testify as sexual assault trial of former Bridgewater police chief resumes

Follow our live blog from the trial at the bottom of this article.

The sexual assault trial of the former chief of the Bridgewater Police Service resumed on Wednesday with a family doctor of the complainant taking to the stand to testify.

John Collyer is accused of sexually assaulting and exploiting a 17-year-old girl between April and July 2016.

The complainant’s mother — who cannot be named due to a publication ban protecting her daughter’s identity — testified on Tuesday that Collyer was a close family friend and was viewed as a “parent” by her two children.

She told the court she was surprised, angry and confused to discover a thread of Facebook messages between him and her daughter that were, as she described, “sexual” in nature.

According to testimony heard in court, one of the messages implied that Collyer would like to see the 17-year-old topless. Another described her as “hot” and suggested he shouldn’t be alone in a room with her.

“I would never talk to my kid or somebody else’s kid and say inappropriate crap like that,” said the mother. “I didn’t understand it. She’s a kid.”

Collyer was placed on administrative leave from his role as chief of police shortly after the sexual assault allegations surfaced and was suspended in May 2017 after the province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) laid one charge of sexual assault and two charges of sexual exploitation against him. One of the latter charges has since been dropped.

The Town of Bridgewater, N.S., announced in an August 2018 statement that Collyer was no longer employed by the town.

Collyer is expected to appear in court for the rest of the week, while the complainant is expected to testify in the coming days.

—With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey