Edmonton police launch criminal investigation into one of its own members after aggressive June arrest

The Edmonton Police Service has launched a criminal investigation into one of its own members after an aggressive arrest was caught on camera in June.

Cellphone video appears to show an officer kicking at something on the ground. Then a suspect is lifted up by officers and one pushes the man headfirst into a concrete wall.

At the time, police said because of the use of force, they contacted the director of law enforcement and were told to continue their own investigation. The Professional Standards Branch initiated a review.

The suspect has been identified as Kyle Parkhurst. His lawyer said his client doesn’t know what he did to provoke the police.

“From what he’s told me, he suffers from headaches since this incident. He has scabs as a result of the cuts in his scalp that he was combing out a number of weeks,” lawyer Mark Jordan said. “He tells me he continues to suffer from nightmares because of this incident.”

The officer involved was moved to non-patrol duties after the incident.