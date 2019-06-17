Edmonton police takedown raises questions about actions of officers

The incident unfolded on the evening of June 11 in the back parking lot of an apartment building near the Alberta legislature on 98 Avenue and 106 Street.

“Pretty scary to watch,” said Michelle Scully, a resident of the building who, along with several others, recorded video of the takedown.

The video appears to show officers boxing in a white truck in the building’s parking lot. The truck is then seen accelerating forward, hitting a police vehicle.

The commotion began before police arrived, according to Scully.

“I saw him (the suspect) back up, crash into a pole, go forward, back into a pole again,” she said.

The tension ratcheted up as police went in for the arrest.

“Hands up! Out of your vehicle,” an officer is heard yelling.

“Get your f–king hands up,” another is heard yelling out seconds later.

“The language was quite harsh,” Scully said. “At the same time, I’ve never been a police officer.

“I have never had a stranger ramming into my vehicle.”

Another video from a slightly different angle shows six officers moving in.

With the suspect surrounded, things seem to calm down over the course of about 60 seconds.

Then an officer is seen kicking at someone on the ground.

“Get up! Do it,” an officer is heard loudly ordering the suspect following the kicks.

“Stand up, a–hole,” another officer is heard saying.

The video then shows the suspect being lifted up by officers, one of whom pushes the man head first into the concrete wall of the building.

In the aftermath of videos making the social media rounds, questions have been raised about police actions.

“I would imagine, if I were a police officer, I would get some sort of training to keep things calm and I felt it kind of escalated it a little bit,” Scully said.

The person who took the video from the different angle believes police didn’t cross the line; that excessive force wasn’t used.

An EPS spokesperson describes the file as a stolen vehicle investigation.

In a statement, police indicate the Professional Standards Branch is reviewing the incident, the arrest and video.

It’s unclear how long that review will take.