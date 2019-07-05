Edmonton police looking for ‘high-risk’ offender

Edmonton police are turning the public to help locate a man they describe as a “high-risk” offender.

Police allege that Paul Michael Egotak, 29, breached conditions of his release order. According to a government site that tracks high-risk offenders, Egotak was released in June and is a committed violent offender.

At the time, the Edmonton Police Service said it had “reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone in the community.”

At the time of his release, he was put under a number of conditions including a nightly curfew, to not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages or illegal drugs or cannabis, not possess any drug paraphernalia, must not leave the city of Edmonton and must not be in possession of any weapons, including knives not being used to eat a meal.

EPS didn’t specify in the Friday news release which conditions Egotak allegedly violated.

Police describe Egotak as 5’3″, weighing 134 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police consider him violent and dangerous and stress he should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.