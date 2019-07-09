Assault suspect from West Kelowna a wanted man, RCMP says

Police in the Central Okanagan are asking for public help in tracking down a wanted West Kelowna man.

According to the RCMP, an alleged assault took place early Monday, along the 1700-block of Chapman Place in Kelowna around 12:30 a.m.

Police said upon arriving at the scene of the incident, they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Man wanted for jumping on cars after Raptors’ championship win: Toronto police

Police added the suspect, Joel McKinnon Perks, 32, fled in a vehicle prior to their arrival. They added the suspect was well known to the victim.

Perks has been charged in connection with the incident and is wanted on arrest warrants for assault and breach of conditions.

READ MORE: Man wanted after $58,000 worth of liquor allegedly stolen from LCBO, Toronto police say

He is described as a Caucasian male with brown hair and blue eyes and tattoos on both arms. He is listed at six-feet-two-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

“RCMP warn the general public not to approach Joel Perks. If spotted, call 911 immediately,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perks is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: The investigation into a fire at a West Kelowna fiveplex has been turned over to the RCMP