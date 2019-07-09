Crime
July 9, 2019 11:53 am

Man wanted for violent assault on woman: Toronto police

By Web Writer  Global News
Akeem Martin, 30, is wanted in a choking investigation against a woman in North York.

Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly choked and violently assaulted a woman in North York.

Police said a 30-year-old man attacked a 31-year-old woman in the Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West area on June 15.

A warrant has been issued for Akeem Martin, police said.

Investigators said Martin is wanted for choking to overcome resistance, assault, threatening death, mischief under $5,000, breach of a recognizance and driving while under suspension.

Police said he is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

