Man wanted for violent assault on woman: Toronto police
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly choked and violently assaulted a woman in North York.
Police said a 30-year-old man attacked a 31-year-old woman in the Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West area on June 15.
A warrant has been issued for Akeem Martin, police said.
Investigators said Martin is wanted for choking to overcome resistance, assault, threatening death, mischief under $5,000, breach of a recognizance and driving while under suspension.
Police said he is considered dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
