Toronto police investigating triple shooting near Queen and Ossington
Toronto police say officers are investigating a triple shooting that occurred early Monday.
Police said they were called to the area of Ossington Avenue and Queen Street around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Three male victims were located in the area and were taken to hospital, some of them with serious injuries, police said.
A witness who lives in the area told Global News he heard at least six or seven gunshots outside of his apartment.
Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect description has been released.
The victims’ ages and identities have also not been released.
Roads were closed in the area for the investigation, which spanned from Dovercourt Road over to Ossington Avenue on Queen Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
