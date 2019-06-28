Man wanted for jumping on cars after Raptors’ championship win: Toronto police

Toronto police say they are searching for a man who allegedly jumped on several cars as they drove through the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area the night the Raptors won the NBA championship.

Large crowds had gathered in the streets of Toronto after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the Finals on June 13.

Police said they received a call just after midnight for reports of a man jumping on cars causing significant damage.

The suspect is described as between 25 and 35 years old, medium build, with brown hair and a brown beard. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a white baseball hat, bright yellow running shoes and was carrying around a black shoulder bag.

Investigators are urging the suspect to consult a lawyer and surrender to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

