23-year-old Bradford man charged in assault of paramedic: police

A 23-year-old man from Bradford has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a paramedic who was attending a call for service on Monday evening, South Simcoe police say.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a home in the Highway 88 and Professor Day Drive area in Bradford after the paramedic was assaulted, police add.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say, the suspect fled on foot but came back an hour later.

According to police, the man resisted arrest and a taser was used to take him into custody.

The paramedic sustained minor injuries, officers say, and the suspect didn’t require any medical treatment as a result of the taser.

The suspect was charged with assault, assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.

He was released with a court date in August.