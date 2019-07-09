Police searching for Kevin Sim, 22, missing from south Edmonton

A 22-year-old man disappeared from south Edmonton nine days ago and now police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Kevin Sim was last seen on Sunday, June 30, near 52 Avenue and 110 Street in the Southgate Mall area. He was reported missing to police on July 5.

Police said Sim’s disappearance is considered to be out of character, and as a result, his family is concerned for his well-being.

Kevin has black hair and brown eyes, is about 5’11” tall, skinny and 125 pounds.

Police said he often wears a black hoodie and sweat pants, sometimes with multiple layers of clothing.

Anyone who might know anything about Sim’s disappearance is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service complaint line at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

