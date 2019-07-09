N.B. police release sketch of attempted theft suspect

Police are hoping the public will be able to recognize a man wanted in connection with an attempted theft in eastern New Brunswick.

Richibucto RCMP say the incident on Principale Street in Saint-Louis-de-Kent, N.B., happened at around 1 p.m.

Police believe a man attempted to take items from a parked vehicle while the driver stood outside.

The suspect is described as standing 5’7” with brown hair and has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Police say he was wearing a white T-shirt and grey gym pants at the time of the attempted theft.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact Richibucto RCMP or Crime Stoppers.