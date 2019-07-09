N.B. police release sketch of attempted theft suspect
Police are hoping the public will be able to recognize a man wanted in connection with an attempted theft in eastern New Brunswick.
Richibucto RCMP say the incident on Principale Street in Saint-Louis-de-Kent, N.B., happened at around 1 p.m.
Police believe a man attempted to take items from a parked vehicle while the driver stood outside.
The suspect is described as standing 5’7” with brown hair and has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.
Police say he was wearing a white T-shirt and grey gym pants at the time of the attempted theft.
Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact Richibucto RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
