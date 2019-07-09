Crime
July 9, 2019 9:48 am

N.B. police release sketch of attempted theft suspect

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Police are looking to identify this man, who is wanted in connection with an attempted theft.

New Brunswick RCMP
Police are hoping the public will be able to recognize a man wanted in connection with an attempted theft in eastern New Brunswick.

Richibucto RCMP say the incident on Principale Street in Saint-Louis-de-Kent, N.B., happened at around 1 p.m.

Police believe a man attempted to take items from a parked vehicle while the driver stood outside.

The suspect is described as standing 5’7” with brown hair and has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Police say he was wearing a white T-shirt and grey gym pants at the time of the attempted theft.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact Richibucto RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

