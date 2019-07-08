Nik Wallenda to attempt world record for the longest urban high-wire walk at Calgary Stampede

American acrobat Nik Wallenda will attempt a world record for the longest urban high-wire walk at the Calgary Stampede on Monday night.

He plans to walk across the midway, about 18 metres high, starting at the kids midway crane and ending at Rotary House.

Then he and his wife, Erendira Wallenda, will climb swaying metal poles and perform acrobatics high above the Stampede skyline, according to officials.

READ MORE: Flying Wallendas cross Times Square on tight rope 25 storeys high

The stunt will come two weeks after Wallenda and his sister Lijana Wallenda walked 396 metres across the highwire in Times Square.