Man stabbed at residence in Pictou County: RCMP

A 37-year-old man was arrested after Pictou District RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in Merigomish on Monday.

Police say officers arrived at the scene at 3:30 a.m. and found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to hospital by emergency medical personnel for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot, heading into a wooded area nearby, police say.

An RCMP dog and handler were soon called to the area to assist in locating the suspect. Police say the man was located by the dog and arrested without incident.

According to authorities, the suspect is known to the victim, and the attack is not considered to have been a random act.

The suspect is being held in custody pending a court appearance in Pictou provincial court later on Monday.

The matter remains under investigation by Pictou County RCMP.