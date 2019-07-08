Port Hope police thank Twitter follower who helped located missing 12-year-old boy

Port Hope police are crediting one of their Twitter followers with helping to find a boy who reportedly ran away from home, with the social media user spotting the child driving a vehicle on Sunday morning.

Police issued an alert around 9:30 a.m. Sunday saying that a 12-year-old boy was missing and they believed he was driving an SUV. Police said the boy had left his east-end home and was believed to be heading to the North Bay area.

The missing boy has been located, the outstanding car has also been located thanks to Adam from New Castle for being so observant and caring. — Port Hope Police (@PortHopePolice) July 7, 2019

Around an hour later, police issued an advisory that the boy had been located in the town by a man from Newcastle.

“Thanks to an observant citizen who saw the Twitter feed on the Port Hope police Twitter, the 12-year-old boy and the vehicle have been located in Port Hope,” police said.

“Port Hope police wish to thank this Newcastle resident and everyone else who were helping out by retweeting the Twitter post.”

