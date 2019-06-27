Search for missing service dog at trailer park near Peterborough ends in tragedy

A vacationing family’s frantic search for their lost service dog at a trailer park south of Peterborough has ended in tragedy.

On Thursday morning, Kim Clarkson told Global News Peterborough that Capone, a small French bulldog, was found deceased.

On Tuesday, she said the family dog got scared and jumped through a screen window at a trailer at the Shady Acres Cottage and RV resort near the village of Keene, about 25 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Clarkson’s son Corey relies on Capone to help detect diabetic seizures. She noted the dog recently had surgery and required medication.

“Corey has been vomiting for several days,” Clarkson told Global’s Fresh Radio 100.5 on Wednesday.

The extensive search included the use of golf carts and ATVs. Clarkson said residents volunteered to help in the search efforts throughout the park and nearby Rice Lake.

“None of us have slept for 36 hours now so we just need volunteers to help us,” said Clarkson, from Listowel, Ont.

Clarkson was offering a “lucrative” reward for anyone who located the canine.

