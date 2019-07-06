Smoke from forest fires causing poor air quality in southeastern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for a portion of southeastern Manitoba including Winnipeg due to smoky conditions caused by forest fires.

Smoke from forest fires over eastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario is drifting westward, resulting in poor air quality over parts of southeastern Manitoba and the Red River Valley.

Environment Canada says air quality is expected to improve Sunday when a southwesterly flow develops and helps move the smoke eastward.

However, communities such as Little Grand Rapids and Bissett may still experience poor air quality throughout the weekend.

Individuals may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Young children, seniors, pregnant people and those with heart and lung diseases including asthma face an increased risk.

The province’s health department says the effects of smoke depend on its concentration in the air, how long people are exposed and individual health status.