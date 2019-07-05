Environment
Forest fire that caused evacuation from Keewaywin First Nation moves closer to the community

By Staff The Canadian Press

The fire near the eastern edge of Pikangikum First Nation that began in late May.

Twitter/OPP IndigenousBureau
Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources says a forest fire that prompted the evacuation of a northwestern Indigenous community is moving closer to the First Nation.

Spokesman Jonathan Scott says the blaze known as Red Lake Fire 23 grew by roughly 40 square kilometres overnight and is now burning just eight kilometres from the community of Keewaywin.

Scott says winds from the northwest are expected to keep the fire from creeping closer to the community, which is now virtually empty after almost all of its nearly 450 residents were flown out.

Community resident and former chief Joe Meekis says the evacuation of the area was completed yesterday, with residents taken to Sioux Lookout and Timmins.

He says only about 10 people remain in Keewaywin for security reasons.

Scott says crews remain on the ground installing sprinklers and working to fight the blaze.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

