July 4, 2019 11:29 am

Forest fire forces evacuation of Keewaywin First Nation in northern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press

The fire near the eastern edge of Pikangikum First Nation that started in late May.

Twitter/OPP IndigenousBureau
A raging forest fire in northwestern Ontario is prompting further evacuation of the First Nation community of Keewaywin.

Scores of people have already been flown to Sioux Lookout, Ont., which has declared a state of emergency.

The town says the declaration is aimed at defraying the cost of helping the arrivals.

Known as Red Lake Fire Number 23, the blaze is just kilometres southwest of Keewaywin.

Latest numbers from the Ministry of Natural Resources pegs the fire at close to 550 square kilometres in size.

In all, more than two dozen fires are burning in northwestern Ontario, 12 out of control.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

