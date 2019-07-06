Bye, Kawhi: Fans react to reports Leonard is leaving Toronto Raptors

After a daring trade, a few close-calls and an NBA championship trophy it looks like Toronto is going to say goodbye to Kawhi Leonard who, according to multiple reports, is set on signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The news comes after a month-long bout of post-championship speculation on where the two-time Finals MVP would end up choosing as his next destination.

Many took to social media just hours after the news first broke to say their goodbyes and best-wishes to the player who lead the Toronto Raptors’, and Canada’s, to their first-ever NBA championship.

“Maybe it was the jacket. Maybe he didn’t like the jacket but you know what Kawhi you brought us a championship and that is important in this city,” Mayor John Tory said in a video posted to Twitter, who referenced a Raptors blazer he wore frequently during the cities’ playoff run. “We haven’t had too many of those in recent times and it is going to get us into a positive wavelength where we are going to have more.”

🙏 #ThankYouKawhi Today is bittersweet; we will all miss you – but you will always be part of our collective joyous memories of 2019 🤗Thanks for helping bring the NBA Championship to the great city of #Toronto! See you on the court next year. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/jBAnwdFTIx — Toronto (@Toronto) July 6, 2019 Kawhi chose home and you shouldn't be mad at that. #ThankYouKawhi pic.twitter.com/et40HjgtVX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 6, 2019

Thank you @KawhiLeonard for an incredible season that delivered our Toronto @Raptors their first NBA championship! You will always be a part of our history, and these memories will live on with basketball fans across Canada forever! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/JYfPMf8c7f — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 6, 2019

My son is leaving the Raptors. He worked hard, crafted a championship, but must continue om his journey. He put his family and priorities first. That's what makes him so special.

Kawhi, your smile lit up this city. You lifted up the sport and this place.#ThankYouKawhi pic.twitter.com/xGg2g5rfX5 — Shireen Footybedsheets Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) July 6, 2019

Recap of the Kawhi Leonard era in Toronto: pic.twitter.com/9CMgM6ixhB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 6, 2019

According to a source who first spoke with The Associated Press, the Clippers will be acquiring Leonard as a free agent right after they pick up Oklahoma City Thunder player Paul George in what is considered a massive blockbuster trade for players and draft picks.

The source, who agreed to speak under the condition of anonymity due to none of the acquisitions being finalized, says that George will be traded for at least four first-round picks. The anonymous source also said that Leonard only made the decision to sign after the deal with George was reported to have gone through.

Not long after news broke of Leonard’s supposed departure, the Los Angeles Lakers, who were also serious contenders for Leonard alongside the Toronto Raptors and the Clippers, signed a two-year deal with Danny Green.

“Kawhi’s made his decision, seems like the announcement is out now,” Green said in a video he posted to Twitter, confirming Leonard’s move to the Clippers.

“I had a great time in the city of Toronto, loved the organization, thank you guys, thank you to my teammates, thank you to the fans.”

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski also cited NBA sources saying that Leonard and George would be recruited by the Clippers, who would not confirm this to Global News on Friday night.

Kawhi Leonard has been recruiting Paul George to find a way to get to the Clippers and LA pulled it off tonight: George goes to the Clippers with Leonard, and together they walk into Staples Center to go head-to-head with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Leonard, who is likely the most sought-after player in this year’s free agency, can be offered a US$142 million max contract from the Clippers, a deal he is expected to sign.

